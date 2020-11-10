Bierdeman-Searl, Lynn
1955 - 2020
Lynn R. Bierdeman-Searl lost her battle with cancer on November 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private memorial service for Lynn will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH, 43230. For those wishing to read full obituary details or view the live webcast of her service on Friday, visit www.schoedinger.com
. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to Capital City Hospice.