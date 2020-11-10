1/
Lynn Bierdeman-Searl
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bierdeman-Searl, Lynn
1955 - 2020
Lynn R. Bierdeman-Searl lost her battle with cancer on November 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private memorial service for Lynn will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH, 43230. For those wishing to read full obituary details or view the live webcast of her service on Friday, visit www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to Capital City Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved