Brown, Lynn
Lynn Jane Brown, 83, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Malcolm D. and Regina (Flanagan) Boggs. Lynn was a 1953 graduate of Holy Rosary High School and in 1956, a graduate of Mount Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus. She was a registered nurse and worked at Mansfield General Hospital, Richland Hospital and then at Mound Builders of Mount Vernon. Lynn married the love of her life, Thomas L. Brown, on September 1, 1958, spending 61 wonderful years together. She loved her family, kids and grandkids. She always hosted a "Grandma Camp" for her grandchildren where they were able to make many memories, forever to be cherished. Lynn loved to cook and bake and make afghans for all of her loved ones. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society. Lynn is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Teresa Lynn (James) Pack, Leo J. Brown and Lisa J. (John) Webb; grandchildren, Seth J. Pack, Colin T. (Jackie) Pack, Louis A. (Sophia) Brown, Andrew J. (Diana) Brown, Laura E. (Thomas) Buena, Joseph L. Brown, Marissa Lynn Brown, Sarah E. Webb, Olivia Lynn Webb and Jack T. Webb; great-grandchildren, Maverick Buena, Colt Buena and Owen Brown; sisters, JoAnn Packard and Carolynn Heinmiller; and many special nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Timothy L. Brown, brother Richard Boggs and sisters Marianne Richards and Nancy Franceschelli. The family will receive friends from 9-11a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, Mansfield. A memorial mass will follow starting at 11a.m. with Rev. Matthew Frisbee officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the family mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio, with a family mass at Mother of Sorrows Chapel in the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church or Southern Care Hospice, 775 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family. Lynn Brown was respected, cherished and loved by all. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019