Taylor, Lynn C
Lynn Carol (Smith) Taylor, 61, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. Member of West Park UMC. She also worked at Family Dollar for many years. Preceded in death by father Richard I. Smith. Survived by her long-time partner Jeff Canny; mother Carolyn J. Smith; children Melissa Richardson and Bryan McGinnis; grandchildren Jessica McGinnis and Brandon Blackmore; sisters Karen Smith and Susan Rickabaugh; brother Ralph (Kathy) Smith; nephew Matthew smith; Aunts Jean Rasor, Judy (Robert) Hadley and Penny Gilbert; numerous cousins. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm at WEST PARK UMC, 89 West Park Ave, Cols, OH 43222. Pastor Allyssa Graves officiating. Donations to the church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019