Larimer, Lynn
This world lost one of its sweetest souls when Lynn Larimer peacefully departed on Monday, July 29, after a brief illness. Lynn and Carol shared an idyllic life for 48 years. His diverse interests and pleasures included jazz and chamber music, birdwatching and math puzzles, travel and food. Children and animals were naturally attracted to Lynn, and he reciprocated with crinkly-eyed smiles and generous attention. A memorial gathering at one of his favorite local birdwatching locations will be announced in the spring. If you wish, please make an additional donation or personal act of kindness in his memory, such as support of Furniture Bank of Central Ohio, where he collegially and joyfully volunteered weekly as a woodworker. Or support of his backyard-feeder fund ('Just kidding!).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019