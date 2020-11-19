Ogden, Lynn Marie
Lynn Marie Ogden, 70, left this world on November 15, 2020. A proud native Ohioan, she committed her career to public health and lived her life her way. Born on May 8, 1950, in Steubenville, Ohio, to her loving parents Victor Donahey Ogden and Myram "Mi" Jane Dempsey Ogden, Lynn was the eldest of three girls and is survived by her sister, Nancy Dellisanti and her husband, Doug and Victoria "Vicki" Wallack (Bob, deceased). Her children, Michael Flanagan and spouse, Abbie, and Molly Flanagan and spouse, Wendy Korwin, were her greatest joy. She enjoyed watching her children transition to parents and was the beloved "Grandma Lynnie" to her three granddaughters, Fiona, Margaret and June. Lynn's love of nature took root early, growing up on Cedar Point Road, an idyllic setting overlooking both Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. This love was only deepened by her summers spent with her family and dear cousins on Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Michigan. She found joy in the brilliance of a setting sun, reveled in finding a prized piece of beach glass, and the freedom she discovered riding her bike with friends along tree-lined paths. She was a graduate of Sandusky High School (1968) and went on to study biology at St. Francis University (Loretto, PA). After college, she returned to Ohio, making a home with her young family in Columbus. She continued her education at The Ohio State University, completing her Master's in Public Health. Her education was put to good use through her three decades of service to the Ohio Department of Health. Lynn believed in the power of democracy and remained active in politics her entire life as a proud Democrat. She was an outspoken liberal, committed to justice and equality for all. To keep family and friends safe, a celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later time. Lynn's family encourages words of comfort, photos and memories be shared with O'SHAUGHNESSY COMPANY FUNERAL DIRECTORS at oshaughnessycompany.com
Memorial contributions can be made to commoncause.org
