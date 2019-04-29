|
|
Neville, Lynn "Pat"
1947 - 2019
Lynn "Pat" Neville, age 71, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Mary Jane (Jacobs) Reilly, son John Benjamin and brother Mike Reilly. Beloved mother and grandmother of Rachel (Gil Torres) Neville and Ava; "the girls", Sophie, Sara, Suzy, Sasha and their families; several nieces, cousins and extended family. Lynn has requested no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice. Arrangements by GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Lynn's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019