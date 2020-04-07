Home

More Obituaries for Lynn Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Patrick Fox


1945 - 2020
Lynn Patrick Fox Obituary
Fox, Lynn Patrick
1945 - 2020
Lynn Patrick Fox, 74, passed away peacefully April 4 2020. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Sierra, parents Carl A and Doris Fox, brothers Carl R and Gary Fox and sister Nancy Smoke. Survived by the love of his life (his words, not mine), Loretta Mahoney; cherished daughters, Lori and Shelli; son in his heart if not dna, William Mahoney; proud grandpa to Jessica, Jackie, Rainey, Taylor, Bailey, Joe Jr. and Payton; doting great-grandpa to Lexi and Nova; Irish-twin sister, Sandy Bradshaw; and a huge, loving extended family of Foxes and Mahoneys. President, partners with brother Gary Fox, of Fox Floor and Cabinets, Lynn was a kind, gentle man who always put loved ones needs before his. The hardest part of living is losing those we love so dearly. He will always be loved, never forgotten. Somewhere in heaven he is cooking up one of his famous breakfast extravaganzas for his angel friends and family. Since we can't have a proper Irish wake right now the family is throwing a party on his birthday, August 16. Time and place tbd. Reach out to someone in the family for finalized plans. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mid-Ohio Food Bank would be a nice thing to do.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
