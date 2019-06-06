|
Hickman, Lynne
1963 - 2019
Lynne A. Hickman (Borich), 55, of Westerville, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, with the most important person in her life by her side, her daughter, Kristin. Lynne was born on June 23, 1963, to the late Dennis F. and Gretchen K. Borich. She was an extraordinary person with a contagious laugh. No matter the situation she could find humor and laughter in everything she did. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who's heart she touched. Her grandchildren, Braden and Avery were her second true pride and joy and she loved them dearly; as well as her love of music and dancing, her passion for writing, the thrill of a new rollercoaster, and the excitement of watching a good thunderstorm. It wasn't until she discovered the abundant amount of unconditional love her dogs showered her with that she finally felt complete. Her life long companions were Fuji, Baylee and the newest addition Stormy. She was adored by her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She sadly leaves behind daughter, Kristin Hickman (fiancé, Brian Ratliff); sister, Lori Blatt; brother, Dennis F. Borich II; nephew, Kyle Blatt; and grandchildren, Braden and Avery Ratliff. Memorial will be held 12:30 Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners, Gahanna, Ohio 43230.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019