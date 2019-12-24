|
|
Hudson, Lynne
Lynne Ann Hudson, age 70, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mayfair Village. Lynne loved traveling with her family to Disney World and she was an avid Buckeye fan. She is preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Neddie (Thompson) Hudson, sister: Penny Burwell, grandniece: Lindsay Anderson, grandnephew: Dustin Mullen. Lynne is survived by her siblings: Kay (Ron) Patterson, Holly (Rick) Cavallaro, nieces and nephews: Bonnie (Doug) Anderson, Penny Cunningham, Benjamin (Shelley) Patterson, Polly (Duane) Dixon, Nicholas (Tarah) Cavallaro and many grandnieces, nephews, and great grandnieces, nephews and many friends. Following Lynne's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services. Arrangements completed by Tidd Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019