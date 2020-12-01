Hack, Lynne M.
1959 - 2020
Lynne M. Hack, 61, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2020. Lynne worked for OhioHealth for 27 years and was a member of East Side Grace Brethren Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas S. Hack in 2018 and is survived by her children, Alexandra and Andrew Hack. Family will welcome friends Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4pm at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Masks are required and number of guests will be monitored. Visit www.schoedinger.com
for complete obituary.