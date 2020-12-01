1/
Lynne M. Hack
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hack, Lynne M.
1959 - 2020
Lynne M. Hack, 61, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2020. Lynne worked for OhioHealth for 27 years and was a member of East Side Grace Brethren Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas S. Hack in 2018 and is survived by her children, Alexandra and Andrew Hack. Family will welcome friends Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4pm at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Masks are required and number of guests will be monitored. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved