Solt, Lynne
1952 - 2020
Lynne Elizabeth Hecox Solt, age 67, of Lithopolis, died January 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel East. She was born July 9, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Ruth (Armstrong) Hecox. She was a 1970 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School and then went on to Ohio University where she obtained her Bachelors of Nursing. Lynne loved being a school nurse for Bloom Carroll for 25 years and was a longtime member of Lithopolis United Methodist Church. She was a champion for people who didn't have a voice. Not only was Lynne blessed with wonderful caregivers throughout this journey, she also had countless visitors whom she cherished. Lynne enjoyed a lifetime of travels with friends and family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her brother-in-law Terry (Marilyn) Solt. Lynne is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jerry; daughter, Elizabeth (Ben) Jones; granddaughter, Ruth Jones; brother, Thane (Wilma) Hecox; sister, Diane (James) Hermann; sisters-in-law, Brenda Solt, Vicki Rarick, Lisa Jones, Tammy (David) Viola; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 12-1 p.m. Saturday at the Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 N. Market St, Lithopolis, Ohio 43136, where a memorial will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Charles Martindell officiating. Private interment will take place at Lithopolis Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to the Wagnall's Memorial Library, 150 E Columbus St, Lithopolis, Ohio 43136 in Lynne's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020