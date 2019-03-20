Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Lynne Starkey

Lynne Starkey Obituary
Starkey, Lynne
1958 - 2019
Lynne Marie Starkey, age 60, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1958 to the late John and Carol O'Harra in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ken Starkey; son, Shawn Starkey; sister, Karen Schutte; many nieces, nephews, and other dear friends. Friends may call at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St. on Tuesday, from 5 PM until time of service at 7 PM. Share memories at orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
