The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Dolores Nagy (Dee) Nagy

Obituary Condolences

M. Dolores Nagy (Dee) Nagy Obituary
Nagy, M. Dolores (Dee) Nagy
1932 - 2019
M. Dolores "Dee" Nagy, 86, of Worthington, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born April 12, 1932 in Holidays Cove, West Virginia to the late Cecil and Marcella Mapes Humes. Dee received a BA from Kent State University and then attended a year of Seminary at McCormick Theological Seminary. She was a former moderator of the Sciota Valley Presbytery, an active leader in Christian education and leadership development with Presbyteries and Synods of the Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Dublin Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder and member of the choir. Besides her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother Robert L. Humes. She is survived by her husband of 62 and 1/2 yrs., Rev. Francis Nagy; children, Mary Lynn (Herwig) Zack, Brian A. (Linda Allison) Nagy and John D. (Bethel) Nagy; grandchildren, Christopher (Haewon) Zack, Andreas Zack, Rebecca Zack, Jessie Allison, Benedict Nagy and Grace Nagy; great grandchild, David Zack; and sister, Marcella Humes. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Dr. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dublin Presbyterian Church, c/o The Dolores Nagy Memorial Fund, 5775 Dublinshire Dr., Dublin, Ohio 43017. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now