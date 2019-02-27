Nagy, M. Dolores (Dee) Nagy

1932 - 2019

M. Dolores "Dee" Nagy, 86, of Worthington, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born April 12, 1932 in Holidays Cove, West Virginia to the late Cecil and Marcella Mapes Humes. Dee received a BA from Kent State University and then attended a year of Seminary at McCormick Theological Seminary. She was a former moderator of the Sciota Valley Presbytery, an active leader in Christian education and leadership development with Presbyteries and Synods of the Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Dublin Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder and member of the choir. Besides her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother Robert L. Humes. She is survived by her husband of 62 and 1/2 yrs., Rev. Francis Nagy; children, Mary Lynn (Herwig) Zack, Brian A. (Linda Allison) Nagy and John D. (Bethel) Nagy; grandchildren, Christopher (Haewon) Zack, Andreas Zack, Rebecca Zack, Jessie Allison, Benedict Nagy and Grace Nagy; great grandchild, David Zack; and sister, Marcella Humes. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5775 Dublinshire Dr. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dublin Presbyterian Church, c/o The Dolores Nagy Memorial Fund, 5775 Dublinshire Dr., Dublin, Ohio 43017. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.