M. Elaine Trouten
1928 - 2020
Trouten, M. Elaine
1928 - 2020
Madeline Elaine Trouten, age 92, of Groveport, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Lansing, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Sophie Widmyer. Elaine retired from food services with Whitehall City Schools and the Northeast School. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Sharon) Trouten, Dianne Trouten, Susan D'Amato, and Richard (Lucia) Trouten; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends. Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ronald L. Trouten; infant daughter, Sharon Trouten; son, Stephen Trouten; brothers, Joseph, Ernie and William Widmyer and sister, Mary Louise Swaton. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and of ARC # 2. Family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Fr. William Arnold Celebrant. Attendance will be monitored to meet social distancing requirements and we respectfully ask friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's safety at this time. Entombment to follow Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, Inc., 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232, in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for a complete obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Elaine's family. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
