Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 S. High St.
M. Kathleen Malone


1929 - 2020
M. Kathleen Malone Obituary
Malone, M. Kathleen
1929 - 2020
Skip Malone, age 90, passed away New Year's Day at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport. She was born Friday, November 8, 1929 in Columbus to the late Carl Geyer and Estelle (Sturgeon) Geyer-Hull. Skip was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Columbus and attended Ohio State University. She received her Registered Nurse training from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Zanesville. Skip married William Michael "Mike" Malone on Saturday, October 10, 1953, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Columbus. Over the years, she was a member of St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church (Columbus), Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church (Marble Cliff), and St. Francis de Sales Parish (Newark). As a Registered Nurse, Skip worked in the emergency room at Lincoln Memorial Hospital, was an industrial relief nurse for Battelle, Chemical Abstracts, and General Motors, a pediatric nurse for Dr. Rothermel, and a head nurse at St. Raphaels Home for the Aged in Marble Cliff. Along with her husband, Skip celebrated her German and Irish heritage with past memberships in the Columbus Maennerchor, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Shamrock Club of Columbus. Skip is survived by her sister, Ann Estelle "Honey" (Eugene) Haynes; six children, Molly (Max) Rouse, Peggy (Jim) Bennett, Sara Malone, Mickey (Melissa) Malone, Betsy (Mic) Cooper, and Carl (Kelley) Malone; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother-in-law, John William Wagner; and sister-in-law, Sue Malone. In addition to her parents, Skip was preceded in death by her husband William Michael "Mike" Malone who died November 24, 2019, by one daughter Colleen Jane "Kitty" Lappie, and by one sister H. Carol Price. Friends may call from 2-5pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., where she will be laid to rest with Fr. Vincent Nguyen, Celebrant. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport. Donations can be made in Skip's honor to Brookdale Hospice Columbus or to the . Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
