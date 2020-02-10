|
|
Swart, M. Lucille "Lucie"
1936 - 2020
M. Lucille "Lucie" Swart, 83, formerly of Reynoldsburg, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Lucie was born and raised in Pomeroy, OH. Following high school, Lucie moved to Columbus and worked for Beneficial Finance. She met the love of her life Maarten and the two of them married. They later purchased Flowers by Faith on S. High St. serving their south-side clientele giving them superb value and floral designs. Lucie was a long-time member of Reynoldsburg First Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Maarten, her parents William and Roma Beal, siblings Earl and Wayne Beal, Leona Young, and Evelyn Hicks. Lucie is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Roma and Kent Ellis; grandchildren, Bethany, Evan, and Olivia Ellis; brother Stanley Beal; and grand-pooch, Gigi. Lucie's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Lucie's family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice for their loving comfort. Messages may be sent to Lucie's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020