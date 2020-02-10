Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Swart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Lucille "Lucie" Swart


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Lucille "Lucie" Swart Obituary
Swart, M. Lucille "Lucie"
1936 - 2020
M. Lucille "Lucie" Swart, 83, formerly of Reynoldsburg, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Lucie was born and raised in Pomeroy, OH. Following high school, Lucie moved to Columbus and worked for Beneficial Finance. She met the love of her life Maarten and the two of them married. They later purchased Flowers by Faith on S. High St. serving their south-side clientele giving them superb value and floral designs. Lucie was a long-time member of Reynoldsburg First Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Maarten, her parents William and Roma Beal, siblings Earl and Wayne Beal, Leona Young, and Evelyn Hicks. Lucie is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Roma and Kent Ellis; grandchildren, Bethany, Evan, and Olivia Ellis; brother Stanley Beal; and grand-pooch, Gigi. Lucie's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Lucie's family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice for their loving comfort. Messages may be sent to Lucie's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -