|
|
Mosure, M. Rita
1935 - 2019
Mary Rita (Mooney) Mosure, April 23, 1935 - September 2, 2019. Born in Somerset, OH, to Patrick F. and Mary E. (Leibig) Mooney, passed in Woodinville, WA. Rita rejoins her husband Duane Mosure and brother Patrick Mooney. Rita is missed by friends and family including daughters, Amy (Tom) Numrych, Melissa (Ian) Reeve, Jennifer (Steve) Core and Rebecca (Terry) Kawahara; and grandkids, Sarah, Jeffrey, Andy and Austin. In 1957, Rita graduated from St. Mary of the Springs College in Columbus with a degree in dietetics and became a Registered dietitian in food service management. Plans are for a funeral mass and burial of Rita and Duane's ashes at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset, OH. (More at RVPublishing.com)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019