|
|
LeDonne, M. Virginia (Ruelle)
1928 - 2019
Mary Virginia (Ruelle) LeDonne, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Virginia was born May 18, 1928, in Bowling Green Ohio. She received her nursing degree from Riverside School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio. She married Jerome A. LeDonne in 1959. Together they had three daughters and lived and raised them in Grandview Heights. She had a passion for gardening, reading, and helping others throughout her long career as a Registered Nurse. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Judith (Ray) Hicks, Susanne LeDonne-Girardi, Annette (Thomas) Neff; and granddaughters, Valerie Hicks, Isabel and Olivia Girardi, Abigail and Madeline Neff; special relative, Chris Bowshier; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerome Anthony LeDonne, parents John and Elizabeth Ruelle, sister Alberta (Laurentino) Rodrigues, sister Elizabeth Ruelle, brother James (Delores) Ruelle. Her family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, Columbus with burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Franklin Park Conservatory in her memory, where Jerome and Virginia enjoyed many years of volunteering in their gardens, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019