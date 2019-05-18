Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
Reynoldsburg, OH
Maarten Swart Obituary
Swart, Maarten
1930 - 2019
Maarten Swart, Jr., 88, formerly of Reynoldsburg, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, May 17, 2019. Maarten was born and raised in Wilmington, NC. He was a Korean War US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient. After his service, Maarten returned home and went to floral design school in Chicago. Upon graduation, he moved to Columbus and worked in several flower shops before marrying the love of his life, Lucie. The two of them later purchased Flowers by Faith on South High St. They faithfully served their south-side clientele giving them superb value and floral designs. Maarten was a long-time member of Reynoldsburg First Presbyterian Church, the Southeast Lions Club, and Humboldt, now New England Lodge F&AM. Maarten is preceded in death by his parents Maarten and Ruby Swart. Maarten is survived by his loving wife, Lucie; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Roma and Kent Ellis; grandchildren, Bethany, Evan and Olivia Ellis; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruby and Julius Howard, Marie and Teddy Croom, and Alida and Sammy Gresham; brother-in-law, Stanley Beal; many nieces and nephews; and grand-pooch, Gigi. Maarten's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Maarten's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019
