Crawford, Mabel
Mabel Yvonne (Parsley) Crawford, born May 6, 1948 in Kermit, WV, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, OH. Yvonne retired from Kroger Bakery in 2000 after many years of dedicated service. Her heart was truly beautiful, and she was loved by many. She loved to travel around the world, and enjoyed her time in the casinos. Her true passion was spending time with her loved ones. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband Ben L. Crawford Sr., mother Sadie Williams, brother Cliff (Dee Dee) Parsley. She is survived by her son, Ben L. (Michelle) Crawford Jr.; daughter, Angela (Dennis) Henderson; brothers and sisters, Arvil (Joanne) Parsley, Linda (Jim) Batey, Charlene (James) Parsley, Bev Cunningham, Ramona Schleppi, Roger Crawford; grandkids, Jaslyn, Anthony Jr., Mylah, Jenson, Travis, Jaxon, Ashtyn, and carrying on her name, Hayden Mabel; nephews, Michael, James, Bill, Jimmy, Andy, Ricky, and Taylor; nieces, Angie, Sherry, Dinky, Jackie, Kristine, and Brandy; along with many extended family and friends. She will be held close in our hearts and missed every day. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019