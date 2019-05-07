|
|
Hawkins, Mabel
1912 - 2019
Mabel Hawkins, age 107, passed away May 6, 2019. Celebration of Life 11 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 258 Hosack St., where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Mabel's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019