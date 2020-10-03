Adams, Mable
1919 - 2020
Mable Adams, age 101, passed away September 25, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Mabel's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.