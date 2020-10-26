Mable Johnson

Johnson, Mable
1930 - 2020
Mable Southerland Johnson, 90 - Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, leaving our family saddened by our loss, but joyously grateful for the many years of love and laughter she gave us. Mom was born July 5, 1930, in Logan, WV. She grew up in the coal camps during the Great Depression, and knew extreme hardship and deprivation as a child, and long, hard working hours as an adult. She treasured her family; each of us always knew how much she loved us, and took pride in even the smallest of our achievements. Birds, butterflies and flowers were dear to her heart as well, but family was always first. She was a humble woman with a feisty streak that could, at times, surprise us all. In her final years, dementia stole many things from her, but it never took her kind and generous nature, always offering to share what she had, always expressing gratitude for anything she was given or that was done for her. Boots, as she was nicknamed, was the youngest child of the late Earl and Evy Irene (Taylor) Deskins. She was preceded in death by her husband Cornelius Johnson, her son Wayne Randolph Johnson, her brother Morgan Carl Deskins, and her sisters Early Irene Hackney and Glenna Ellen Spurlock. Left to celebrate her remarkable capacity for love and faith are her children, Brenda (Robert) Jeffreys of Florence, AL, Ellen (Tim) York of Beresford, SD, Naomi Johnson of Columbus, OH, and Phillip (Mavis) Johnson, of North Little Rock, AR; granddaughter, Amanda (George) Randolph; grandsons, Jon Johnson, Jason (Mieke) Hartman, Jesse (Tessa) Hartman; and three great-granddaughters, Eva Ziehm, Lila and Penelope Hartman. We will be forever grateful to the staff of Mount Carmel Hospice for the care and compassion given throughout Mom's last months. In particular we want to thank Ashley, Dina, Charlie, Lucinda, and Ms. Jane Clay for their care and comfort of our beloved mother, and for their support of our family. Special thanks to Rebecca Hunley for the many, many stunning bouquets of flowers that brightened Mom's bedside and her days. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Mount Carmel Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10-11am at Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.Com
.