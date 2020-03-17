|
Kelso, Mable
1946 - 2020
Mable C. Kelso, age 73. Sunrise October 31, 1946 and Sunset February 17, 2020. Visitation 9:30AM and Funeral Service 10AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 3330 E Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the KELSO Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020