Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Christ Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Memorial Baptist Church
3330 E Livingston Ave.
Mable Kelso


1946 - 2020
Kelso, Mable
1946 - 2020
Mable C. Kelso, age 73. Sunrise October 31, 1946 and Sunset February 17, 2020. Visitation 9:30AM and Funeral Service 10AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 3330 E Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the KELSO Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
