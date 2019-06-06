Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Maceo Banner

Maceo Banner Obituary
Banner, Maceo
1954 - 2019
Maceo Banner, age 64. Sunrise October 5, 1954 and Sunset June 2, 2019. Visitation 5pm and Funeral 6pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assembly Church, 870 St. Clair Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BANNER/BATES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019
