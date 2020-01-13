Home

Machall Johnson, age 55, was called home on January 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents Walter and Dorothy Johnson, siblings Jacqueline Johnson, Catherine Austin, and Keith Johnson, Sr., granddaughter Kanijah Johnson-Allen. Left to cherish her memory, children, Zaquioa "Mook" Johnson and Ciara Johnson; grandchildren, Takeziana "Gannie", Adriana, Ariana, Johnson, and Kevy'Ante "Wu Wu" Dyson; special nephews, Ronnell and Ronric Johnson; sisters, Velinda Johnson and Sharon Fincher; brothers, Walter and Kevin Johnson. Life Celebration 12PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends 11Am until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. MLSmoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
