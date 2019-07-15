|
Sanders Sr., Mack
1930 - 2019
Mack Earl Sanders Sr., age 88. Sunrise November 29, 1930 and Sunset July 12, 2019. Loving father of, Mack E. Sanders Jr., Eddrest L. (Mark) Morton, Nina L. (Lanny R. Sr.)(deceased) Wilson, April R.L. (Vernon) Willis; step-children, LaVerne Jones, Carolyn Davis, and (deceased) Patricia Sanders; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation 2pm and Funeral 3pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The SANDERS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019