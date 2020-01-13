Home

Madalene "Maddy" Bing, daughter of Harry Mark Gate and Ada Youkmon Ng, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 92. She taught at Brown and Avery Elementary Schools in Hilliard for over twenty years, and was also the organist and a member of Hilliard Presbyterian Church. She is survived by daughter, Merry (John) Pruitt; son, Mark DerBing; granddaughter, Elisa Pruitt; sisters, Dorris Mark and Mildred Chin; nieces, nephews, and their children. She loved flowers, but please feel free to support the . Visitation 6-8pm Jan.17 at Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard. The family will also receive visitors 9-10am before the memorial service 10:30am Jan. 18 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1355 S. Hamilton Rd., Columbus. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
