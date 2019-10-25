|
|
Edgington, Madalene
1924 - 2019
Madalene B. Edgington, 95, of Columbus and formerly of West Liberty, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber in Columbus. She was born in Waynesfield, OH on August 23, 1924, the daughter of the late Jason Stanley and Mina Rosetta (Brenizer) Brown and graduated from Waynesfield High School. She was preceded in death by her first husband John Frederic Snyder in 1979 and her second husband Byron Edgington in 2006. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother Norman Brown, another brother Stanley Brown, and a sister Ethel Dolph. She is survived by six children; Frederic L. (Nita) Snyder of Fremont, OH, Susan D. (Fred) Berkemer of Columbus, John J. (Phyllis) Snyder of Piketon, OH, Jeffrey R. (Terry Leonard) Snyder of Patriot, OH, Shelley A. (Phil Taylor) Snyder of Columbus, William S. (Cyndi) Snyder of Morrisville, NY; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; ten step children, Michael (Karen) Edgington, Byron (Mariah) Edgington Jr., Clance (Denise) Edgington, Joe (Pam) Edgington, Peggy (Gary) Tucker, Molly (Peter) Gaide, Patty (Larry) Knauer, Rita (Tony) Thomas, Theresa Edgington, Paul (Susie) Edgington; 16 step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Sheperd) Brown of Gahanna, OH; numerous nieces and nephews. Madalene worked with her husband at their business, S&S Tackle Company in West Liberty along with raising her family. She was an active member of the West Liberty United Church of Christ and a member of many of the church's committees. During WWII, she was a civilian U.S. Army worker at Moody Field in Georgia. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, Sarah Elizabeth Chapter #335, West Liberty and had served on the board of Pilot Dogs. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pastor Kay Young will officiate a funeral service at 1p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the United Church of Christ, 212 Newell Street, West Liberty, OH 43357, where visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty. Another memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 55 Pasadena Ave., Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 12Noon (following the regular 10am worship service). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Foundation-Westminster Thurber, 717 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 or to any . Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019