Freeman, Madelee
1924 - 2020
Madelee Freeman, age 95, entered the LORD's presence on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Whetstone Rehabilitation Center nursing home facility. She was born to Claretta Smith and John Henry Smith on December 22, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from the Central High School. On June 1, 1946, she married the love of her life Francis Freeman and enjoyed 71 years of marriage before he died in 2017. They both raised eight children and cared for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved God, family, and church and served faithfully as a deaconess and church mother. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Deacon Francis William Freeman; her parents, Claretta Smith and John Henry Smith; her brothers-in-law Charles Wilson, Wilfred Wilson, and Deacon Samuel (Ida) Freeman, Sr. Her children Franklin, Steven, Linda, and daughter in law Janet. Her grandchildren: Seletha Dooley and Byron Freeman. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Judy (Mark) Church, Karen (Rod) Dooley; sons, William (Gail) Freeman, Lawrence (Ernestine) Freeman, and Kelvin (Kimberly) Freeman; son-in-law, Joe Dooley. She leaves to cherish her memory 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Nieces, Betty Lou Abbott and Adrienne Freeman and nephew, Samuel (Linda) Freeman and great nieces and nephews. Funeral service Saturday, November 28, 2020 10am at Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1205 Hildreth Ave. Bishop J. Derrick Johnson, presiding and Dr. Kelvin Freeman, eulogizing where the family will receive friends 9am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Please visit WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
