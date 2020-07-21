Williams, Madeleine
1926 - 2020
Madeleine Dunne Williams, age 94, died June 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Madeleine was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Ridgewood, NJ and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson College in NJ. Her husband, Roger B. Williams Jr, preceded her in death. Madeleine is survived by her siblings, William Dunne and Carol Dunne Holman. She is mourned by her children, Edwin (Linda), Peter (Elizabeth), Sheila (Scott) Brockmeier, and Sally Williams (Steven Weary). Madeleine will be remembered fondly by her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Most of Madeleine's adult life was spent in Ohio. While living in Worthington, Madeleine was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Madeleine and Roger especially cherished their time at their family summer home on Kelleys Island. Condolences to the family may be shared at egan-ryan.com
. A private family celebration of life is planned on Kelleys Island, OH in August 2020.