Madeline Haynes
1927 - 2020
Madeline Haynes, age 92, passed away August 9, 2020. She is survived by her children, Commodore Herron Haynes, Rita Haynes-Newton and Brenda Haynes Williams; and grandchildren, Aaron, Elisabeth Newton; Crystal (Karina) Haynes, Carmen (Bradley) Bryd, Candice Haynes and Edward and Lydia Williams. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Madeline will be laid to rest at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Madeline's memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
