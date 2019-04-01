|
Hicks (Butler), Madeline
Madeline Butler Hicks, age 93, died March 30, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. A Columbus native, Madeline was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, class of 1944. Madeline married her husband Ralph in 1947 and traveled the world as an Air Force wife. After his retirement they settled back in their hometown of Columbus where they resided in the German Village area. Madeline retired from the Central Ohio Medical Group, then worked for Dr. David Schwartz, and finally worked for the Columbus Museum of Art. Madeline was very committed and active with the German Village Society until she died and appreciated being part of Village Connections. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents Emil and Ruth Butler, her sisters Rosemary and Donna, brother John, and special friend Bill Gardner. She is survived by her daughter, Patty (Greg); son, Michael (Marybeth); grandchildren, Jason, Allison, Jonathan, and Betsey; great granddaughter, Haivan; her much loved sister, Dorothy Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews and their children, and her dear and wonderful friends from COMG, the German Village Society, the Museum, and her neighborhood family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. In honor of Madeline's wishes there will be no calling hours, a celebration of her life will be held at the German Village Meeting Haus at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019