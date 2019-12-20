Home

Madeline Nelson


1921 - 2019
Madeline Nelson Obituary
Madeline V. Nelson (Flowers), 98, of Millersport, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Unionville, on November 6, 1921, the daughter of the late David and Lillie (Jordan) Flowers. Madeline retired from the family business in 1985. Along with her husband they owned and operated nine taverns in the Columbus area, the last being the Corner Café. Preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Nelson Sr., son Charles R. Nelson Jr., brothers Virgil, Russell, David "Bud", sisters Velma, Sadie, Eva, Margaret and Betty. Survived by her son. Roger Nelson; daughter, Pennie (Eric) Buchanan; grandchildren, Nedia (Tim) Mathews, Heather (Mark) Mathews, Eric Nelson, Matthew Masters, Mackenzie (Eric) Waugh, Erica Buchanan; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Honoring Madeline's wishes, she will be cremated and inurned in the Kirkersville Cemetery at a later date in the spring, when a celebration of her life will be held. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Madeline and her family. www.Hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
