Hays, Madelyn
1921 - 2020
Madelyn E. Hays, 98, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Whetstone Care Center. She was born on September 18, 1921 in St. Clairsville, Ohio to the late John and Jessie (Ross) Hays. Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alfred R. Hays and Nancy Piersol; and niece, Cindy Dicks. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jim (Chris) Piersol, Bob (Nancy) Piersol, Tom (Becky) Piersol, Kathy (Tom) Vezin, Linda (Mike Leffler) Tiberi and Sharon Hays. Madelyn retired from the Veteran's Administration and was a member of Indianola Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. A graveside service will be held at St. Clairsville Union Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 am. In a lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 549 Officenter Pl, Ste 100, Columbus, Ohio 43230. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.