Madie Jones
1925 - 2020
Madie Jones, age 94, passed away September 10, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11am Friday, September 18, 2020 at First A.M.E Zion Church, 873 Bryden Road, where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate face covering, apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer spray upon entry, and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Burial Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Madie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First A.M.E Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
