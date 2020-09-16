Jones, Madie
1925 - 2020
Madie Jones, age 94, passed away September 10, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11am Friday, September 18, 2020 at First A.M.E Zion Church, 873 Bryden Road, where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate face covering, apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer spray upon entry, and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Burial Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Madie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.