|
|
Meloy, Madonna
Madonna F. Meloy, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away February 7, 2020 after battling longstanding complications of stroke and pneumonia. She was a retired Columbus Public School teacher with certifications in elementary and special education for which she taught more than 40 years. Madonna was a member the Order of the Eastern Star: Olive branch chapter 215, the Clintonville Women's Club, and the Ascension Lutheran Church of Columbus, Ohio. She loved to travel with the vagabonds, and enjoyed her winter home in Clearwater, Florida. Madonna was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Violet Wilson of Roseville, Ohio and her sister Martha Howerth of Cambridge, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard F. Meloy of Columbus; brother, Tom Wilson of Roseville; sister-in-law, Patsy Henderson of Zanesville, Ohio; daughter, Melissa Mellein (Josh) of Huron, Ohio; grandchildren, Caden and Karissa Nethers of Huron, Ohio; nieces, Melanie Ross of Zanesville, Ohio, and Donna Miller of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; nephew, Scott Henderson of Tampa, Fla; great niece, Debbie Stemm (Bill) and family of Pickerington, Ohio; cousin, Kathy Bradley of St. Petersburg, Fla; as well as multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing to be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6-8pm at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home in Worthington, Ohio, where funeral will be held on February 13, 2020, 11am. Donations may be given to the , in lieu of flowers. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020