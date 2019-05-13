|
Martin, Mae Ellen
1930 - 2019
Mae Ellen Martin (nee Thompson), 88, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gerald Martin, daughter Deborah and brother Paul Thompson. Mae Ellen was born in Wadsworth, Ohio to Joseph and Grace (Orr) Thompson on July 13, 1930 and attended North High School. Mother of Kim (Chris) Watson and Melissa (Kelly Hartley) Lockwood. Grandmother of Lauren (Andy) Ater and Elliot Watson. Beloved aunt of Sandra Thompson and Nana to Ian Thompson. Also survived by dearly loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many cherished friends. Mae Ellen was a long-time member of Columbia Heights Methodist Church and involved in many church activities. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting lap blankets for cancer patients and nursing homes. She will be remembered as a loving, caring person who could always be counted on to help family, friends and neighbors. She was the rock of our family. Her family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life to be held May 25 at 11 a.m. at Columbia Heights Methodist Church, 775 Galloway Rd, Galloway, OH 43119. Memorials may be directed to Columbia Heights Methodist Church or donate to the Mae Ellen Martin tribute page on the website. To leave online condolences please visit www.heartandhope.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2019