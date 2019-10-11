|
Parton, Mae
Mae West Parton, October 11, 2019. Born May 26, 1937, the eighth child of Hazel and Joseph West in Inez, Kentucky. Graduate of Beaver High School in 1955, attended Ohio University, and married William Parton who adored her and tolerated her sisters from 1957 until his death in 2000. Predeceased by her parents, husband William Parton, oldest son David Parton, and brothers Lester, Luther, Joe, CS (Beans), Bob, and sisters Pauline, Grace, and Sharon. Special sister and friend to Lenora Chandler Hamilton, Rosalee (James) Dawson, and Bill West; in-laws, Phyllis Parsons, Walter Gilliland; close friend, Minnie Opal Ramey; and many friends from the PJ Cafe. Loving mother to Joyce Johnson, Doug (Marie) Parton, and Jan (Kurt) Hansen; loving grandmother to Misty Parton, Amy, Cathy, Amanda (Joe) Cahill, Owen Johnson, Corey Parton, Jessica Carter, Erica (Joe) Williams, Elisha (Joseph) Schwabauer, Megan (Tyler) Smith, Jacob Hansen, Nathan (Jenn) Hansen, Amanda (James) Thacker, Michael Hansen, Cameron Hansen, Gabriel Hansen, Jeremiah (Alisha) Hansen, Cheyenna Hansen, Skylar Hansen, Anastasia Hansen, Max Hansen, Neo Hansen, Talianna Hansen, and Tyler David. Mae had 14 great-grandchildren and a baby boy on the way who were the center of her life. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and much loved extended family and friends. Memorial services will be 4P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Licking County Children's Services. www.coxburkittfh.com
