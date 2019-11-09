|
|
Phalen, Mae
1927 - 2019
Mae "Mazie" Miller Phalen born December 7, 1927 (Pearl Harbor Day), died November 8, 2019 at The Bickford of Bexley. Preceded in death by parents John and Annie Miller, brothers Henry, Earl, Karl, Charles (Lee), and sisters Katherine and Miriam. Survived by sister, Janet Mucher; daughter, Theresa; granddaughter, Jennifer; great granddaughter, Abagail; former son-in-law, Brice Westfall; many nieces and nephews. Mae leaves many truly caring and loving friends. Special thanks and sincere appreciation to Sharon Bolin. Mazie was a 1945 graduate of Millersburg (PA) High School and later moved to Colorado, Texas, and Missouri. Mae settled in Columbus in 1958 and spent more than 35 years as a Dental Receptionist, Office Manager and member of the Columbus Dental Association. After retiring from Dentistry in 1992, she was employed by Winston Wilson Jewelers in the Westin Great Southern Hotel and truly enjoyed going to work with great people. Best of all, she will be remembered as the Luncheon Giver and Dinner Party Hostess. A true Patriot and never a kinder gentler Christian spirit and soul ever graced this earth. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 (Veterans Day) 3:30 PM, Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E. Broad St., where friends will be received from 3 PM until we celebrate her life. Entombment to follow. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019