Hines, MaeChell
1983 - 2020
MaeChell LaDee Hines, age 37. Sunrise August 26, 1983 and Sunset October 5, 2020. Public Viewing 10-11am followed by a Private Visitation 11AM and Private Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at First Church of Christ, 1911 Oakland Park Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SCOTT, WATSON & HINES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com