Kovach, Maggie
1985 - 2020
Margaret Louise Kovach died Thursday September 10, 2020 due to complications of blood disorder HLH. Maggie was born on November 12, 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia yet spent the majority of her life in Westerville, Ohio. She received undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Otterbein University. Maggie is survived by mother Lynn and siblings Steve (Megan), Rob (Amy), Chuck (Jenni), Katie Bates (Todd), Beth (Jason Stasiulewicz), Nick, and Karrie; also surviving are nieces/nephews Adeline, Vivian, Kendall, Anna, Rylee, Dylan, and Ryder in addition to faithful furball Poppy. Maggie was a dedicated teacher and athlete who inspired innumerable surviving teammates and students with her work ethic and entertained with her razor wit. The Kovach family extends their thanks to the ICU, hematology, and infectious disease staff at the OSU James Hospital working tirelessly to care for Maggies body and spirit while she was dealing with a challenging diagnosis. Please join Maggies family for calling hours at Moreland Funeral Home at 55 E. Schrock Rd. in Westerville on Tuesday, September 15 from 4:30-7:00pm. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as Maggie lived, colorfully and comfortably. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations of blood or blood products to the American Red Cross and/or donation to the Ohio Prison Dog Coalition. Condolences may be sent to http://www.morelandfuneralhome.com/
.