Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Mahallia Drew

Mahallia Drew Obituary
Drew, Mahallia
1939 - 2019
Mahallia Drew, age 80. Sunrise September 5, 1939 and Sunset December 17, 2019. Visitation 10:00am and Funeral 11:00am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude. To read the complete obituary and to offer condolences to The DREW Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
