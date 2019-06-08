|
|
Briggs, Maia
1954 - 2019
Maia (Stefanov) Briggs, born May 10th, 1954 to the late John & Beverly Stefanov in Akron Ohio. A loving sister to Melissa Wood & Claudia Carr. She met the love of her life Gary Briggs in 1972 and they married August 5th, 1978. She is a loving daughter in law to Marjorie Briggs. Gary & Maia are blessed with two wonderful children Alicia and Bryan. Maia was a loving, supportive mother and dedicated wife for 41 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to the beach and Amish country. As a devoted mother she enjoyed her time as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader to Alicia's & Bryan's troops. Maia enjoyed the challenge of her job as a Property Manager for Stelios Giannopoulos for 19 years and retired from her job December 2017. Maia was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church for 20 years and was always willing to serve her Savior. She was the Team Captain for the team for Peace UMC and volunteered to be on the Planning Committee for the Pickerington/Reynoldsburg Events for several years to help raise funds to fight cancer. In addition to the Events she was the Coordinator of the Bark for Life Fundraiser for a few years and took on the leadership of the Chili Cook Off to help do more fundraising for the too. Her enthusiasm to help find a cure for cancer was so energetic that everyone wanted to come along side of her to help. Maia was a dedicated member of the Monday Night Women's Bible Study and the Kincaid Sunday School Class and enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends and learning how to be a disciple of Christ. She was also a volunteer on the Hospitality Team and enjoyed working at the Welcome Center for several years where she greeted visitors each week and helped spread the love of Jesus. Maia was a co-leader of the Joy Fellowship and Women's Ministry for several years and thrived on all the friends she made through the years. She organizes the Ladies Amish Country Trips and loved to share places she discovered while traveling with her husband. She loved helping coordinate the Ladies Retreats. She is a passionate co-leader in the ministry of Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes through Sarmatian's Purse. She loved to learn new crafts and helped create the Craft & Project Nights, she enjoyed doing beading crafts and loved to make gifts for others in her spare time. Maia is known for her generosity, fun adventuresome spirit, infectious laugh, warm smile and tremendous care and concern for others. She was always the first with a cake for a birthday or food in time of need or gift for the new baby or grandbaby in her friends' lives. She a friend everyone wishes they had and a friend so many of us wished we could be in return to her. She is a gentle humble spirit with a heart of gold and always lived the life of a wonderful Christian woman. His lord said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord'" (Matthew 25:16-23). A memorial service will be held at Peace United Methodist Church on Diley Road in Pickerington on Saturday June 15 at 5 pm. Visitation begins at 4 pm with a light meal to follow. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019