Racevskis, Maija
1943 - 2020
Maija Racevskis, passed away on November 8 at Sunrise of Dublin. She was born in Riga, Latvia, on July 21, 1943. Following the invasion of the country by the Soviet Union, her family became refugees and fled to Germany and, in 1949, were able to emigrate to the United States. Her educational career led her to Bucknell University, where she eared a B.A. in French, and, eventually, to Wright State University where she obtained an M.A. in History. She taught French at Wright State, then at Ridgewood High School in Enon, at Oakwood High School in Dayton, and after moving to Columbus, at Ecole Kenwood. Her career was illustrated by such notable achievements as an NEH fellowship to study Gothic architecture in France and a Fullbright teaching exchange fellowship to Morocco. Following her retirement from teaching, she had the joy and great satisfaction of serving as a docent at the Columbus Museum of Art. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Karlis; her sons, Andrew (Megan) Racevskis and Roland (Lynnette) Racevskis; daughter, Laila Racevskis; and grandchildren, Sofia, Rosa, Klay, and Aubrey. Her family wishes to express their appreciation for the Loving care and support provided by the staff and caregivers at Sunrise of Dublin, as well as for the exemplary care and dedication of the nurses of Capital City Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Arrangement have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.