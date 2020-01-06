|
Washington, Malachi Lewis
2004 - 2020
Malachi Lewis Washington, 15, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH on February 16, 2004. He was a sophomore at Bishop Ready High School and was a talented athlete including football, basketball, track and wrestling. He was preceded in death by his 3 month old brother Roman, brother Josiah, stillborn, paternal grandmother Debbie Sue Washington, step-aunt Sarah Lynn Cline. He is survived by mother and step-father, Brandy Washington and Shane Cline; father and step-mother, Jon Washington and Tessa Foster; siblings, BraJ'on, Urijah, Jasmine and Jeremiah; great-grandmother, Nellie Imes; grandmothers, Karen Runyon and Paula Shepard Janes; grandfathers, Michael Brown, Michael Freeman; uncle, Monkey; best friend, Sage Tilley; favorite cousins, Damien Duff Kelley, Chandler and Jesse Goddard; and immeasurable friends, cousins, and extended family. Malachi was loved and adored by all who knew him. His infectious energy and contagious smile will forever be etched on the hearts of all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, 2-4 and 6-8pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Additional visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the church from 10-11am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020