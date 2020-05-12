Malcolm Osborne
1922 - 2020
Osborne, Malcolm
Mrs. Malcolm Osborne, 97, beloved wife of the late Francis L. Osborne, loving mother of Sue White (Carl), and Thomas Osborne (Undra); cherished sister of Tennie Ann, Catherine, and Sarah Glyndor. Viewing Wednesday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Private funeral service. Arrangements by Strowder's Funeral Home, 822 E 105th St, Cleveland, OH 44108. 216-761-3092

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Strowder's Funeral Home - Cleveland
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Strowder's Funeral Home - Cleveland
822 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44108
(216) 761-3092
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 12, 2020
My condolences to Malcom's family,
May God hold you close and comfort your hearts in this time of loss. She will always be remembered at Lee Memorial.
SHARON WISDOM
May 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Evelyn Aldridge
Friend
