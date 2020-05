Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family

Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family

Osborne, Malcolm

Mrs. Malcolm Osborne, 97, beloved wife of the late Francis L. Osborne, loving mother of Sue White (Carl), and Thomas Osborne (Undra); cherished sister of Tennie Ann, Catherine, and Sarah Glyndor. Viewing Wednesday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Private funeral service. Arrangements by Strowder's Funeral Home, 822 E 105th St, Cleveland, OH 44108. 216-761-3092



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store