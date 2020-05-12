My condolences to Malcom's family,
May God hold you close and comfort your hearts in this time of loss. She will always be remembered at Lee Memorial.
Osborne, Malcolm
Mrs. Malcolm Osborne, 97, beloved wife of the late Francis L. Osborne, loving mother of Sue White (Carl), and Thomas Osborne (Undra); cherished sister of Tennie Ann, Catherine, and Sarah Glyndor. Viewing Wednesday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Private funeral service. Arrangements by Strowder's Funeral Home, 822 E 105th St, Cleveland, OH 44108. 216-761-3092
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.