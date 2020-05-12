Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Malcolm Osborne, 97, beloved wife of the late Francis L. Osborne, loving mother of Sue White (Carl), and Thomas Osborne (Undra); cherished sister of Tennie Ann, Catherine, and Sarah Glyndor. Viewing Wednesday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Private funeral service. Arrangements by Strowder's Funeral Home, 822 E 105th St, Cleveland, OH 44108. 216-761-3092



