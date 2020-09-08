1/
Malcolm T. Lear
1925 - 2020
Lear, Malcolm T.
1925 - 2020
Malcolm T. Lear, 94, formerly of Coshocton, passed on to the Marine Guard Patrolling Heaven's Scenes on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. and Mrs. Harold W. Lear of Coshocton, Ohio, his loving wife Shirley (Hammond) Lear, brother Thomas A. Lear. Malcolm is survived by his children, Gretchen K. (Mark) Bachmann and Andrew M. H. (Sherline) Lear; grandchildren, Keitha L. and Thomas A. Lear. Malcolm was a decorated member of the Sixth Marine Division in the invasion and conquest of the Japanese held island of Okinawa in the spring of 1945. He was also a life member of the Sixth Marine Division Association, the 22nd Marines Association, the Disabled American Veterans, the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church currently belonging to the Worthington Church. He attended The Ohio State University and was an active member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Malcolm retired from Motorists Mutual Insurance Company after 35 years of service. Services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Lear Family site in Coshocton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 located at The National Museum Of The Marine Corps., VA. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
