Malinda G. Yoder
1940 - 2020
Yoder, Malinda G.
Malinda G. Yoder, passed away on November 12, 2020. Born on May 8, 1940 in Cleveland to the late John H. and Jane (Millar) Harris, she graduated from the Laurel School in Cleveland and Radcliffe College in Cambridge, MA. She then worked in children's book publishing. In her early days, she was an accomplished scholar, artist and pianist. Throughout her life, she was loved by many for her quick mind, independence, persistence, thoughtfulness, love of community, and strong and enduring faith. Malinda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Max of 27 years. They traveled the US and internationally in pursuit of inspiration for Max's painting career, which Malinda managed. Following Max's death in 2008, Malinda worked in retail, volunteered at OhioHealth Hospice and was actively involved at Dwell Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to either organization. Malinda is survived by her stepdaughter, Laura (Jon) Williamschen of Excelsior, MN and their sons; and by her brother, Nick (Jane) Harris of Chatham, MA and their family. Malinda's family and friends wish to thank the many people at Friendship Village of Columbus and Capital City Hospice who generously cared for her.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
