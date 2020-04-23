|
|
Miniefield Miller, Mamie
1935 - 2020
Mamie L. Miniefield Miller, age 85. Sunrise March 1, 1935 and Sunset April 20, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, April 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the MINIEFIELD MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020